Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Dolman Sleeve Parka
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
A versatile cover-up with a stylish, oversized hood.
Featured in 1 story
How We're Styling JW Anderson x Uniqlo
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
Tibi
Houndstooth Oversize Moto Jacket
$995.00
$597.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Aula
Shuffle Asymmetric Trench Coat
$598.00
$419.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
River Island
Beige Deconstructed Sleeve Long Trench Coat
$170.00
$90.00
from
River Island
BUY
Babe + Tess
Jacket With Hood
$138.00
from
Sweet William
BUY
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Reversible Hat
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Asymmetric Striped Long Sleeve T-shirt
$19.89
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Socks
$5.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Reversible Trench Coat
$149.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
