Catbird

Dollhouse Heart Locket, Gold

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

An instant heirloom, the Dollhouse Heart Locket is perfectly balanced in size and sentiment; a nostalgic classic that is just sweet enough. Made to slip on and off of our chains - we cannot guarantee that they will work with other chains. Stacks beautifully with our You are My Moon and Stars necklace, we also love it on our Sweet Nothing Choker . Note: we Catbirds love to mix metals!