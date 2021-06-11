Dollger

Dollger Oval Sunglasses

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

Polycarbonate lens Non-Polarized UV Protection Coating coating Lens width: 50 millimeters Bridge: 20 millimeters VINTAGE SUNGLASSES▶:Vintage metal frame glasses, with classic oval lens design, are stylish and exquisite. This tiny sunglasses can be used with many outfits, from very modern styles to completely retro styles. It is suitable for showing your unique and cool attitude towards life. UV400 PROTECTION, NON-POLARIZED LENSES▶:Dollger's anti-glare lenses can block 100% of both UVA and UVB radiation. It can effectively filter and block glares and protect eyes from long-term UV damage when going out. Designed for driving,party and outdoor activities. About Dollger: Dollger, founded by three young people in their 20s. The common love for sunglasses made the three young people decide to start their own eyewear brand. Since the brand was founded, it has been deeply loved by everyone and even has grown by 600%, which has greatly encouraged Dollger’s in-depth cultivation in the field of glasses! Our Advantages: 1. Based on experience and customer feedback, we have improved the quality of the lenses, maximum optical clarity, and scratch-resistance of anti-glare coatings. Our sunglasses have passed the 48H salt spray test and the lenses are highly resistant to corrosion. Ideal for vacations and outings 2. We use unpolarized lenses and a UV 400 coating on the lenses to provide the best protection for your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays. 3. Increase visual comfort. With our glasses, your eyes are not always disturbed by reflections and glare, so it is easier to see objects in bright conditions. Enhance the visual clarity and contrast of ground objects. 4. Reduce eye fatigue. Frequent adjustment of reflections to glare can exacerbate eye fatigue and can cause eye fatigue. And our glasses reduce reflections and glare, faithfully convey color, and relieve eye fatigue. Specification: Non-Polarized night vision glasses Bridge: 20mm Lens width: 50mm Total Frame: 130mm Arm: 137mm Lens Height: 38mm Package Includes: - 1 *oval sunglasses - 1 * Drawstring Pouch: Easy to carry the bag - 1 * Cleaning Cloth: For daily cleaning