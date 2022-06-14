KissKill

Dolce Bodysuit Red

$199.95 $80.00

With all your favourite elements from the Dolce collection comes the new Dolce Bodysuit! Smooth & supportive without compromising on sensuality & style. The underwired cups sit low and across the bust, backed with non-stretch mesh and a double hook and eye closure to lift and support. Beautiful eyelash lace trim leads up and over the shoulder detailed with signature rose-gold elements. This bodysuit uses power mesh to smooth and shape the waist, and a sheer centre panel to elongate the torso. Elegant yet practical, this one-piece comes with a 3 placement hook and eye closure at the gusset to ensure ease of wearing when out and about.