Malin + Goetz

Dog Shampoo

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Malin + Goetz

For the love of dogs – and our very own Mr. Greenberg – a safe and effective shampoo for every pooch. Synthesized with natural botanicals and hydrating amino acids, it gently cleanses without drying, stripping or irritating the skin. Fur dries soft and shiny.