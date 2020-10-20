United States
Jiggy
Dog Mom
$49.00
Alja Horvat, based in Ljubljana, Slovenia, is a 22-year old illustrator currently finishing her degree at the University of Natural Sciences and Engineering in Ljubljana. She finds inspiration in everything around her and spends a lot of time in nature and museums. Alja is a big fan of 60s, 70s and 80s and brings the feeling of nostalgia to her illustrations, which she paints with gouache, acrylics and her graphic tablet.