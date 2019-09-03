Skip navigation!
Clothing
Dresses
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Mini frock dress from UO made from a lightweight, striped cotton in a relaxed babydoll silhouette. Crew neck silhouette fitted with a tie closure at the back-keyhole cutout and 3/4-length puff sleeves.
Featured in 1 story
Rebel & Wear These White Things After Labor Day
by
Emily Ruane
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
Ray Lowe
Sep 3, 2019
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
We Found The Most Bookmark-Worthy Vintage Sellers On eBay
Here on the Shopping team, we’ve been using eBay to source secondhand and vintage clothing since the early years of online shopping. There’s very
by
Emily Ruane
