Diptyque

Do Son Solid Perfume

$94.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view A scent reminiscent of Diptque's founder’s childhood summers in Do Son. This fragrance presents a delicate mixture of Seabreeze, coupled with the heady and spicy scent of tuberose. Do Son has the persistence of a memory from a childhood in Vietnam. This solid perfume is now refillable and features a new case decorated with colour illustrations. This Fragrance Gesture is inspired by the enfleurage technique used in times past to capture the scent of flowers. Its alcohol free wax is a scented balm that is applied with the fingertips, to reveal the sensuality and floral delicacy of the tuberoses of Do Son. Fragrance notes Orange blossom, tuberose, pink pepper, musk. Usage For greater diffusion, apply the solid perfume on your pulse points, where your body gives off the most heat: on your wrists and inside your elbows, at the base of your neck, behind your ears and your décolleté. Once the perfume has been used up, reload the case with a solid perfume refill. Item Code I-058317