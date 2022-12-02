Diptyque

Do Son Edp

$273.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A scent reminiscent of diptque's founder’s childhood summers in Do Son. This fragrance presents a delicate mixture of Seabreeze, coupled with the heady and spicy scent of tuberose. Do Son has the persistence of a memory from a childhood in Vietnam. Fragrance notes: Orange blossom, tuberose, pink pepper, musk Pair it with: diptyque Do Son Body Mist diptyque Do Son Shower Oil diptyque Tubereuse Candle