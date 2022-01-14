MoraApproved

Diy Kintsugi Kit With 2 Colours

DIY: KINTSUGI KIT by Mora Approved – 2 COLOURS - Imperfection is the new Perfection The easiest starter Kintsugi set! A kit that loves every break, crack and chip. Imperfection is the new perfection. We are very proud to introduce the best Kintsugi Kit, we chose to embrace the ancient art of Japanese repair with a colourful touch, a simple approach and offer you this simple but yet very efficient Kit. WHAT IS INCLUDED: ✩ Bison Epoxy Fast Glue 24 ml ✩ 2 x Premium Non toxic Colour Powder ( 3g) ✩ Brush ✩ Mixing sticks ✩ Illustrated instructions ✩ Gloves **Chers clients Francophones, nos instructions sont maintenant disponibles in français! (sur demande) HOW DOES WORK? It's very easy: The color powder is mixed with the epoxy fast glue. Then you simply use the coloured glue to fix the cracks and/or breaks! Then wait 48 hours for the glue to set and your previously-broken piece is ready! YOU CAN CHOOSE YOUR 2 FAVOURITE COLOURS: ✩ Gold ✩ Silver Grey ✩ Old Rose ✩ Pearl ✩ Black ✩ Red ✩ Blue Cobalt ✩ Blue Sapphire ✩ Neon Green ✩ Mint Green ✩ Forest Green ✩ Purple FAQ: ✩ The kit comes with enough material to repair about 12 small dinner plates. ✩ Why our Kintsugi Kit is the best? We use the best Epoxy Glue available in the Netherlands market: Bison. It will work on pretty much everything you can think of: porcelain, ceramics, jewellery, glass, wood, earthware, hard plastics. Our premium colour powders are non toxic & have a high pigmentation. ✩ Food safe: the epoxy fast glue is resistant to the max of 100 degrees Celsius /212 Fahrenheit, hotter than that components will melt, therefore will not be safe. We do not advise dishwashing, microwave & pouring very hot drinks directly. Please note the materials are NOT approved by the FDA. Still have a question? Contact me directly and I will be happy to answer you. I love talking about all things Kintsugi! Camille ♡ ©Mora Approved 2021 - All rights reserved