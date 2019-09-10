Avon

Distillery C-shot Powder

Vitamin C is at its purest, most potent and effective in powder form. A pure shot of this vitamin C face powder to your moisturiser will leave you with brighter, more luminous looking skin. Oh, and we also added in some vitamin E for extra oomph. Suitable for all skin types 100% vitamin C & vitamin E Vegan & eco-conscious* 5g This vitamin C powder is: Vegan Fragrance free Alcohol free Clinically tested Dermatologically tested Allergy tested How to use me: Simply add two shakes of this silky powder to your moisturiser or serum for an instant healthy-skin-hit! *Our formulas are low in water and packaging is recyclable wherever possible