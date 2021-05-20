Seet Cuvers

Disposable Airplane Seat Covers

$14.95

2 Covers Per Pouch One Size Fits Most Seats 100% Polypropylene Recyclable Eco-Friendly Packaging Great for Families, Couples & Round Trips! Disposable Airplane Seat Covers are made out of Polypropylene and are lightweight & comfortable and Recyclable. Our Disposable Airplane Seat Covers create a barrier between you and your seat. One Time Recommended Use. 2 Covers Per Pouch. Patent Pending.