Celebrate "The True Original" with Mickey’s 90th Anniversary Edition Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. Keep the magic going with award-winning sound and up to 40 hours of battery life. The cool-gray headphone features Mickey Mouse in the iconic pose seen on classic t-shirts that we all know and love. It also comes with a custom felt case inspired by the materials from Mickey Mouse ear hats, along with a collectible pin and decal sticker to honor the collaboration. Driven by the Apple W1 chip Incorporating the efficient W1 chip brings seamless setup and switching for your Apple devices,* up to 40 hours of battery life, and Fast Fuel technology for 3 hours of play with a 5-minute charge. Wireless the way it should be Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones are ready to go when you are. They instantly set up—just power on and hold near your iPhone—then simultaneously connect to your Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac*. The Apple W1 chip features Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, the industry-leading classification for range and signal strength. With this best-in-class pairing technology, you can seamlessly sync to your devices, so you can easily move about and keep the music going. Feel your music At the heart of Beats Solo3 Wireless is award-winning Beats sound. This headphone delivers premium playback with fine-tuned acoustics that maximize clarity, breadth, and balance. The comfort-cushion ear cups buffer outside noise for immersive sound, so you can experience music the way it was meant to be heard. All-day play Beats Solo3 Wireless delivers up to 40 hours of battery life driven by the efficiency of the Apple W1 chip. Or, with Fast Fuel, a quick 5-minute charge provides 3 hours of playback to quickly get you back on track. Integrated on-ear controls coupled with dual beam-forming mics allow you to take calls, play music, adjust volume, and activate Siri while on the go. Custom comfort Beats Solo3 Wireless stays true to its predecessor with bold styling and a streamlined design. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable, so you can customize your fit for all-day listening comfort. The headphones’ fast-flowing curves and pivoting ear cups complete this natural fit, designed for optimal comfort and sound delivery. *Requires iCloud account and macOS Sierra, iOS 10, watchOS 3 or later versions