Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Le Labo
Discovery Set
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A discovery set featuring four of Le Labo's most loved fragrances from its classic fine fragrance collection, in travel sizes.
Need a few alternatives?
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau De Toilette Spray 1.6 Oz
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Philosophy
Pure Grace Nude Rose Eau De Toilette
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
D.S. & Durga
Perfume In "silent Grove"
$98.00
from
D.S. & Durga
BUY
Cartier
Déclaration Gift Set
$100.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Le Labo
Le Labo
Eau De Parfum - Santal 33, 100ml
£180.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Le Labo
Eau De Parfum - Santal 33
$275.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Le Labo
Santal 33 Eau De Parfum 50ml
£127.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Le Labo
Tonka 25 Eau De Parfum 50ml
£127.00
from
Liberty London
BUY
More from Fragrance
AllSaints
Leather Skies Eau De Parfum
$79.00
from
AllSaints
BUY
Malin + Goetz
Leather Eau De Parfum
$95.00
from
Malin + Goetz
BUY
Lily Aldridge Parfums
Summit
$50.00
from
Lily Aldridge Parfums
BUY
Frédéric Malle
Rose & Cuir Eau De Parfum
$330.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted