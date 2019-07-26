Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Hermès
Disco Coaching Bandana
C$360.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hermès
Preserve the beauty of your silk by storing it flat and untied. Avoid contact with rain, water and other chemicals, and entrust it to a professional dry cleaner when needed.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Kiehl's
Glow Formula Skin Hydrator
C$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Deacon Slip-ons
$35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Nike
Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker
$100.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Nmd_r1 Stlt Primeknit Sneakers
$170.00
$99.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Hermès
DETAILS
Hermès
Terre D’hermès After-shave Balm
$76.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Hermès
Apple Watch Hermès Band
C$629.00
from
Apple
BUY
DETAILS
Hermès
Apple Watch Hermès - 40mm Indigo/craie/orange Leather
$489.00
from
Apple
BUY
DETAILS
Hermès
Apple Watch Hermès - 40mm Indigo/craie/orange Leather
$489.00
from
Apple
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted