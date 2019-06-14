Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Kara
Dirt Bag
$450.00
$315.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LCD
Dirt Bag
Featured in 1 story
9 Handbag Trends To Buy In Bulk This Summer
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Jeu Illimité
Cherie Mini Bag
$240.00
from
Jeu Illimité
BUY
DETAILS
Les Petits Joueurs
Holly Heart Fur
$843.00
$590.00
from
Les Petits Joueurs
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Wristlet Handle Bucket Bag
$69.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Bienen-Davis
Règine Velvet-devoré Clutch Case
$1244.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Kara
DETAILS
Kara
Pebble Leather Mini Puff Bag
$395.00
$118.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Kara
Small Backpack
$450.00
$236.25
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Kara
Silver 3m Baby Puffer Tote Bag
£210.00
£147.00
from
LN-CC
BUY
DETAILS
Kara
Flower Baby Puffer Tote
£267.42
from
Assembly New York
BUY
More from Top Handle
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc Effect Top Handle Semi Circle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Sian Cow Mini Shoulder Bag
£29.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Little Liffner
Twisted Lizard-effect Leather Tote
£345.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Nane Bag
£304.29
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted