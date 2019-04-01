Anastasia Beverly Hills

Dipbrow Pomade

£19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

Beauty Editor approved - read the article here. Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade is an easy-to-use, waterproof brow colour which sculpts and defines the brows for a long-lasting, natural-looking finish. The ultimate choice for perfectly precise brows, Dipbrow Pomade has a smudge-proof, creamy formula which glides effortlessly onto the skin and adheres to each individual brow hair for optimal definition. Perfect for oily skin and humid climates, Dipbrow Pomade can be used as a brow definer or budge-resistant eyeliner and provides luxurious colour and sculpture. Available in a selection of shades to suit all hair colours and skin tones, Dipbrow Pomade also primes the brows for brow powder application and leaves the brows looking perfectly groomed, defined and flawless all day long. Best applied with the 15 Angled Cut Brow Brush - sold separately here