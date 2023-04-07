Anastasia Beverly Hills

Dipbrow® Pomade

$21.00

Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW® Pomade is a full-pigment, waterproof eyebrow pomade available in 11 shades to help fill in and detail eyebrows. The long-lasting, buildable formula glides on smoothly to skin and hair and allows time for blending before drying down completely to a matte finish. A professional-quality product, the eyebrow pomade allows for versatility in application, helping you achieve everything from natural-looking hair like texture to bold outlining and filling for more dramatic brow looks. #1 Brow Brand in the U.S. *Source: The NPD Group / U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Eye Brow Makeup Brand Sales, Jan. – Dec. 2021