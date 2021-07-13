Anastasia Beverly Hills

Dipbrow Pomade

Want perfectly proportioned eyebrows in an instant? Fake flawless with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Dipbrow Pomade – the best thing to happen to brows since the tweezer. Available in eleven shades to complement all skin tones and hair colours, this mini miracle is thoroughly deserving of a sought-after spot in our beauty 'Hall of Fame' and we’re certain you’re going to fall brows-over-toes for it! Developed by former architect-turned-eyebrow maestro Anastasia Soare, who has sculpted the eyebrows of everyone who’s anyone in Hollywood (Cindy Crawford and Penelope Cruz are clients), this game-changing innovation is the product you’ve been waiting for; hassle-free, long-wearing and the perfect way to access Anastasia’s unparalleled eyebrow know-how without the expense of a trip to L.A.