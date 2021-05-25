Coach

Dinky 18 With Quilting

£425.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coach

The Dinky 18 is part of The Coach Originals, a collection of archival-inspired and vintage bags that celebrates our legacy and authentic New York heritage. Reimagined for today, this minimalist crossbody-to-clutch design was first introduced in 1973. Crafted of quilted nappa leather and finished with our iconic turnlock closure, "the little bag that could" (and did) is a longtime Coach favorite. Some styles are just too good to leave in the archives.