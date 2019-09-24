Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Smith & Cult

Diffuse Redness Balancing Primer

$32.00
At Ulta Beauty
Diffuse the situation with a primer that instantly balances redness for a more even complexion. This gel-lotion formula is packed with soothing banana extract & vitamin B5 to visibly calm the skin. Designed for a micro-blur finish.
Featured in 1 story
All The New Products Coming To Ulta In April
by Thatiana Diaz