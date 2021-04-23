Anastasia Beverly Hills

Diamond Lip Gloss

$20.00

Details The finishing touch to shine worthy lips! Diamond Gloss by Anastasia Beverly Hills is a luminous lip gloss for a high-shine, diamond-reflect finish. Its ultra-smooth formula provides non-sticky, comfortable wear in just one swipe. The flat-paddle shaped applicator glides with ease and precision - delivering the perfect amount of gloss for instantly smoother and fuller-looking lips. Glaze lips with extreme shine and a vanilla-scent you can't get enough of. Wear over bare lips to let your natural color come through or layer with liner and lipstick for extra dimension and even fuller looking lips. Why You'll Love It: Universal shade for all skin tones Delivers luminous shine with a diamond-reflect finish Provides long-lasting, high shine in one swipe Weightless, non-sticky formula with comfortable wearability Instantly gives the appearance of fuller-looking lips Ultra-smooth formula glides with ease Flat-paddle shaped applicator delivers the perfect amount of product and precise application Can be worn over bare lips or layered with liner and lipstick for extra dimension Vanilla-scented This formula is: Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Alcohol-Free, Paraben-Free, Oil-Free Dermatologist tested and non-comedogenic