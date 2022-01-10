Madewell

Diamond Jacquard Shaw Blazer

$148.00 $65.99

Unstructured and unstuffy, this drop-shoulder jacket has all the outfit-making magic of a regular blazer with a way more laid-back vibe. Crafted from soft quilted-looking jacquard, it's so comfy you'll want to keep it on long after the meeting wraps. Regular fit. Body length: 29 1/2". Cotton. Do Well: For each piece made at the Fair Trade Certified™ factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. Machine wash. Import. NC573