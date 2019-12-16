Gdrtwwh

Diamond Airpods Case Cover

$13.99

✅ The shiny diamonds are firmly embeded in the surface of the case and makes your Apple Airpods case unique and stylish. ✅ The shell covered diamond design and inside hard PC material mats provides dual protection for your Apple Airpods. ✅ Has a sparkling and eye-catching appearance. Designed specifically for women. It’s a perfect gift for your mother, daughter, granddaughter, girlfriend, wife and friends. ✅ The almost exactly mould can fit the cap be very stable, ensures Airpods is protected from scratches, scrapes, shock and daily damages. ✅ Easy to insert and remove. Precise cutout offers a free access to the charging port. No need to removing the AirPods case! ⚠️Please identify the insert direction for the AirPods！ Gdrtwwh AirPods Case,360° Protective AirPods Accessories Kit Compatiable with Apple AirPods 1st/2nd Charging Case.(Front LED Not Visible) FEATURE: 1：Made of premium plastic material 2：Easy installation and continuous use, perfectly fit your AirPods with minimal bulk 3：Note: Do not support wireless charging !!! Diamond Airpods Case Cover It is a very luxury cover for your Airpods. Good to match your bag or clothes.Please note Apple airpods NOT included. Because this rhinestone cover is handmade, may some of them may has a little defect! Package Includes: 1 x Carrying case Apple I10/I12 TWS Bling Diamonds AirPod Charging Protective Case Cover ，Festival gift for your mother, daughter, granddaughter, girlfriend, wife, friends.