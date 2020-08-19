Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Halogen
Diagonal Rib Cashmere Scarf
$149.00
$98.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
The parallelogram shape enhances the elegant drape of this ribbed scarf knit from luxurious cashmere.
More from Halogen
Halogen
Tie Back Long Sleeve Dress
$99.00
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
Tie Back Long Sleeve Dress
$99.00
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
Floral Button Blouse
$79.00
$31.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
Leopard Print Linen Blend Cardigan
$69.00
$41.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted