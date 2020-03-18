Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
All In Favor
Knit Maxi Dress
$52.00
$29.18
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Ultra-skinny adjustable straps top a maxi dress with a softly bloused bodice that releases to a fluid, floor-grazing skirt.
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Pleated Georgette Dress
$235.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
H&M
Silk-blend Dress
$149.00
from
H&M
BUY
Zimmermann
Honour Strapless Floral Print Jumpsuit
£460.00
£322.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Pixie Market
Beige Maxi Dress
$169.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from All In Favor
All In Favor
Sweetheart Tie Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress
£53.21
from
Nordstrom
BUY
All In Favor
Sweetheart Tie Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
All In Favor
Dolman Plissé Midi Dress
$59.00
$35.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
All In Favor
Cinch Front Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
$59.00
$35.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Dresses
Ganni
Pleated Georgette Dress
$235.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
COS
A Line Shirt Dress
£59.00
from
COS
BUY
promoted
H&M
T-shirt Dress
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Dress
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted