J.Crew

Devon Bonded Leather Tote

$178.00 $115.90

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Your new wear-to-work essential, this roomy tote from our Devon collection includes a snap closure to keep all your stuff safe. Plus, it's crafted from bonded leather, meaning the interior is just as smooth and soft as the exterior. Add a monogram to make it yours and yours alone.