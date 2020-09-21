Flawless By Gabrielle Union

Detangling Leave-in Conditioner

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sally Beauty

SBS-005587 Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Canola Oil, Marshmallow Root, Slippery Elm Extract, and Biotin. No sulfates, parabens and silicones Cruelty Free Flawless Detangling Leave-in Conditioner works to detangle and hydrate hair. Infused with Brazilian bacuri butter and coconut oil to leave hair soft and manageable. Formulated with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Coconut Oil & Shea Butter to detangle, hydrate and soften hair.