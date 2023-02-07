Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Balmain
Detangling Brush
$115.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Briogeo
Vegan Boar Bristle Hair Brush
BUY
$28.00
Sephora
STRAAND
Straand Scalp Brush
BUY
$19.95
Adore Beauty
BaByliss
Flawless Volume Hot Air Styler
BUY
£35.00
Boots
Dyson
Airwrap Complete Long Hair Multi-styler Nickel & Copper
BUY
£479.99
Currys
More from Balmain
Balmain
Button-detail High-heel Boots
BUY
$623.00
$1450.00
Farfetch
Balmain
Ely 64.83 Shoulder Bag
BUY
£1303.00
£1850.00
Farfetch
Balmain
Limited-edition Large Haircare Calendar
BUY
£180.00
Selfridges
Balmain
Bbuzz 23 Pouch Clutch Bag
BUY
$1450.00
Farfetch
More from Tools
Balmain
Detangling Brush
BUY
$115.75
Net-A-Porter
Briogeo
Vegan Boar Bristle Hair Brush
BUY
$28.00
Sephora
BaByliss
Salon Pro 2200 Hairdryer
BUY
£40.00
Boots
Beauty Pie
Luxury Makeup Brush Collection
BUY
£250.00
Beauty Pie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted