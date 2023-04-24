Urbanears

Boo Cosmic Pink Urbanears

£69.99

At Urbanears

Details Made from 97% recycled plastics Boo is made from 97%* recycled plastics (bottles, air conditioner units and other junk). Get a clean look, with a slightly cleaner conscience. Note *56% of Boo consists of plastic, of which 97% is recycled (excluding plastic in electronic components). 30 hours of playtime Enjoy 30h of playtime. Boo plays for up to 4,5h straight, with the wireless case holding 25,5h of extra playtime. Optimized charging Keep your Boos longer. Extended product lifetime thanks to a limited full charge capacity of 90%. So basically, more charges with the same amount of playtime. Clear calls Dual noise filtering microphones on each earbud ensure clear conversations — even in noisy places. Works when using just one earbud as well. Splash resistant Don’t worry about getting wet. With the durable splash-resistant design (IPX4 on the buds and IPX3 on the case). No USB-C cable included For a happier planet, we’ve excluded the USB-C charging cable. We figured out that most people already have a few of these at home. Thanks for helping us create a better sounding future.