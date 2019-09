MSGM

Detachable-bow Tiered Faille Dress

$693.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

This jade-green faille dress was first spotted styled as part of the seventh ensemble in MSGM's Resort 2018 lookbook. It's made in Italy to an oversized shape with an exaggerated ruffle across the bodice and coordinating bow that sits at the nape of the neck. Dial up the drama with an embellished bag and dainty slingback heels.