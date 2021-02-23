Levoit

Desktop True Hepa Air Purifier

Details The Levoit Personal Desktop True HEPA Air Purifier circulates fresh air over 4 times per hour in rooms as large as 160 sq, ft. Provides you with fresh air via 3 distinct states of filtration to capture allergens, smoke, mold spores, dust and more. Desktop HEPA Air Purifier provides you wish fresh air while you work Circulates fresh air over 4 times per hour in rooms as large as 160 sq. ft. 3 speed settings 3 distinct stages of filtration capture allergens, pet hair, dander, smoke, mold spores, odors, and large dust particles Also removes 99.97% of airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns Discreet noise levels ensure that the purifier will make a powerful difference without drawing attention to itself Easy to use rotary dial Check filter indicator Air flow control Fan head cover Compact design 100% plastic Measures 10.5" L x 6.8" W x 7.9" H Cord measures 50" L Weighs 5.7 lb. Model HEAPAPLVNUS0029 Beige; HEAPAPLVNUS0030 Black