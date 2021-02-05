Maeve

Desiree Knit Midi Skirt

$98.00 $59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4120326950005; Color Code: 011 Comfortable and chic, this knit midi skirt styles effortlessly with your favorite pair of winter boots. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. 100% rayon Braided knit detail Midi silhouette Pull-on styling Hand wash Imported