Lovehoney

Luxury Rechargeable Curved G-spot Vibrator

$89.99 $62.99

At Lovehoney

Let waves of pleasure ripple through your intimate canal with the Desire G-spot Vibrator. A heavenly curved creation crafted from soft silicone that offers sensuality and blissful sensations from its 8 vibration patterns and 12 levels of intensity. The sleek contours of this vibrator have been designed with your body in mind. The bulbous, curved tip nestles into your G-spot for intense targeted stimulation. A tapered shaft and ergonomic handle mean you can easily angle the vibrator to reach your own unique pleasure zones. To enjoy your vibrator to the fullest, apply plenty of water-based lubricant before play begins. Keep your G-spot vibrator to yourself for blissful solo arousal, or hand it to your partner to add a breathtaking new dimension to foreplay. Store your new vibrator in the toy case provided, away from dust, heat and direct sunlight. A small opening in the back of the case can fit the width of the USB cable for discreet charging. Desire is a collection of luxurious sex toys expertly designed by Lovehoney with only one thing in mind: ultimate sexual happiness. Explore other customer-favorite products: Pocket Vibrator from BASICS Jiggle Balls from BASICS Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator from Lovehoney We-Vibe Tango from We-Vibe