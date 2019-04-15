Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Skechers

Desert Kiss Wedge Sandals

$39.99$35.99
At Zappos
Item Information SKU: #9011164. Chill out your style with comfort in hot weather in the BOBS from SKECHERS® Desert Kiss sandal!Strappy casual comfort sandal design.
Featured in 1 story
Wedges Are Back And We Are Here For It
by Emily Ruane