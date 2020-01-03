Dermalogica

Dermalogica Biolumin-c Vitamin C Eye Serum

Dermalogica's BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum is formulated with antioxidants and natural botanicals designed specifically to treat fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration without irritation. Powerhouse ingredient vitamin c complex combines the brightening benefits of vitamin c with an anti-wrinkle vegan peptide to illuminate and firm skin. Tremella mushroom stimulates collagen production and locks in moisture improving skin's elasticity, while arjun tree extract helps reduce puffiness. Papain gently exfoliates and poria mushroom boosts skin's own hyaluronic acid production - delivering a hydrated, radiant glow. Being a serum, this formula will absorb quickly and penetrate deeper into the skin. Skin Concerns: