Dermadoctor

Kakadu C High Potency Evening Oil

Luxurious and lightweight, DERMAdoctor's Kakadu C High Potency Evening Oil is a high potency anti-aging elixir that quickly absorbs and deeply penetrates to help nourish, hydrate and defend skin challenged by the impact of free radical damage while you sleep.A complexion brightening intensive dose of five vitamin C sources helps protect against oxidative stress and support natural collagen production for smart defense against skin aging. This innovative scientific concentrate is enriched with vitamin C boosters for optimal benefits.Marula and maracuja oils help replenish skin's surface layer with vital essential fatty acids and restore its natural moisture barrier to aid against water loss and environmental damage, leaving skin feeling quenched, plump, supple, and silky. Complexion looks more radiant, even and youthful.