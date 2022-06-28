Denman

Denman Handbag Classic Styling Brush (5 Row)

$23.85

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

A handbag sized styling brush perfect for styling on the go. The Denman Handbag Classic Styling Brush is a travel friendly version of Denman’s definitive hair brush. The Denman Handbag Classic Styling Brush features 5 rows of nylon pins embedded in the brand’s famous anti-static rubber pad. These unique sculpted pins allow for controlled styling and enhancing the natural curl definition of curly hair. You will be hard pressed to find a more perfect brush either for blow-drying or shaping the hair. Features and Benefits Suitable for use on different hair types and lengths Provides styling options on the go Suitable for detangling wet and dry hair Great for separating and defining wet curls Can be used during heat styling and blow drying Can be used to smooth already styled hair Easy to use and clean Brush Length: 165 mm Brush Width: 25 mm Black in colour with a glossy finish