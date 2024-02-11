kate spade new york

Denim Wrap Dress

$278.00

At kate spade new york

Description we love denim no matter the time of year. so we specifically made this style for the warm months. the denim on this wrap dress is light in both weight and wash. the puff sleeves and front ties add to the overall femininity. and if you look really closely, you'll see we added light pink topstitching to the seams. it's a thoughtful detail that makes a big impact. we see you wearing this with colorful wedges or your favorite sneakers and a fruity cocktail (or mocktail) in hand.