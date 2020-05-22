United States
Violeta By Mango
Denim Skirt
$59.99$41.99
At Mango
Description The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Cotton fabric. Sustainable cotton. Tailored design. Loops. Five pockets. Zip and one button fastening.