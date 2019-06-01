Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
BDG

Denim Button-down Babydoll Midi Dress

$79.00$39.99
At Urban Outfitters
Denim midi dress from UOs original staple label, BDG. Cut in a classic, sleeveless babydoll silhouette with silver hardware along the button-down closure at the side. Complete with a crew neck + pleated detailing at the empire waist.
Featured in 1 story
23 Essentials For The Best Summer, Ever
by Emily Ruane