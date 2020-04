Aquazzura

Deneuve 105 Pumps

$650.00 $488.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Crafted in Italy, these Powder pink nappa leather Deneuve 105 pumps from Aquazzura are a classic and elegant style that you will wear season after season. Featuring a pointed toe, cut-out details to the sides, a branded insole, a slip-on style, a knot detail and a high stiletto heel.