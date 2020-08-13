Apartment202

Demmi Shorts

$260.00

FREE SHIPPING FOR U.S ORDERS The Demmi shorts are a loose boy short fit. Yolk is stitched asymmetrical. Duluth trading shank buttons with Antique finish. Nickel and Lead free Please allow a processing time of 7-10 business days for all hand-made orders Runs big, Downsizing recommended Top: 100% cotton *New Orders as of 5/14/20* - Top: 10 0z Bull Denim Bottom: 80% polyester , 17% wool, 3% spandex Model wearing size S Olive may appear lighter or darker than actual product (variations of olive green) Model measurements: Bust 32 B Waist 26 Hips 37 inches 5’7 DO NOT MACHINE WASH Dry clean only Approximate Jean size chart 24/26 (XS) 28/30 (S) 31/32 (M), 33/34 (L)