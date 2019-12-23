Lovehoney

Deluxe Massage Wand Couple’s Gift Bundle (4 Piece)

$192.96 $150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Experience magic with this amazing value orgasmic wand gift set, including the new Deluxe Plug In Powered Massage Wand and its turbo-charged vibrations. A lockable toy case and two tantalizing his and hers wand attachments add extra wow to this brill bundle. The Deluxe wand is a powerhouse of pleasure boasting 20 incredible pulsating patterns and 10 super strong speeds. A thick, smooth silicone head, complete with flexible neck, massages the contours of your body, making it a perfect accompaniment to full-body massages and couple's foreplay. The G-Spot attachment, made from soft silicone, instantly transforms your want into a G-spot massager with pinpoint precision. It's also great for anal play and can be used to reach those backdoor sweet spots. The clear Hummer Attachment turns your toy into a stimulating sleeve stroker, filled with nubs and ridges, and powered by the intense vibrations of the wand. The different textured ends offers an array of sensations and stimulation. To keep your magic toys neat and tidy, and safe from prying eyes, the set comes with a lockable faux leather sex toy case. The case has pockets to organise your toys, an open base to offer discreet charging and twin zips which can be sealed with padlock for extra protection! With everything you need for his and her fun, this unisex bundle is great for a magical night in.