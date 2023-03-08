Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
£230.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
Kayali
Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper 25 Eau De Parfum Intense
BUY
£79.00
Boots
Fenty Beauty
Eau De Parfum
BUY
£145.00
Fenty Beauty
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
BUY
£230.00
Selfridges
Carolina Herrera
Very Good Girl Eau De Parfum Spray
BUY
£145.00
The Perfume Shop
More from Parfums de Marly
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
BUY
$355.00
Parfums de Marly
Parfums de Marly
Parfums De Marly Delina Eau De Parfum
BUY
$355.00
Bloomingdale's
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
BUY
£230.00
Selfridges
Parfums de Marly
Delina La Rosee Edp 75ml
BUY
$479.00
Myer
More from Fragrance
Jo Malone London
Wild Bluebell Cologne
BUY
$80.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tata Harper
Aromatic Stress Treatment
BUY
$68.00
Tata Harper
DedCool
Room + Linen Spray Milk
BUY
$40.00
Dedcool
Milk & Honey
Lavender, Eucalyptus Home Fragrance No.08
BUY
$24.00
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted