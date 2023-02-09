Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
£230.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
Jo Malone
Tuberose Angelica Cologne Intense
BUY
£106.00
Jo Malone
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
BUY
£230.00
Selfridges
Issey Miyake
A Drop D'issey Eau De Parfum, 30ml
BUY
£39.95
John Lewis
Juliette Has A Gun
Lili Fantasy Eau De Parfum
BUY
£90.00
John Lewis
More from Parfums de Marly
Parfums de Marly
Delina La Rosee Edp 75ml
BUY
$479.00
Myer
More from Fragrance
Glossier
Glossier You Eau De Parfum
BUY
£49.00
Glossier
Hermès
Terre D'hermès Eau De Toilette
BUY
£63.90
£71.00
Boots
Phlur
Missing Person Eau De Parfum 50ml
BUY
£26.00
Selfridges
Jo Malone
Tuberose Angelica Cologne Intense
BUY
£106.00
Jo Malone
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted