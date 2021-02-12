Apt 2B

Delilah Chair

Details Overall Dimensions 38"w x 37"d x 28"h Seat Depth 22"d Seat Height 18"h Arm Width 4"w Arm Height 28"h Leg Height 7"h Pillow Height 33"h NOTE: Bolster Pillows Included View the entire delilah collection Overview Ballin' on a budget? Who isn't these days?! The Delilah Chair has you covered on both fronts: It's stylish AND affordable. Instantly add an elegant new addition to your home with this beautiful new chair! It has a bench-style seat cushion that features button-tufting on one side, and tufting pulls on the other so no matter what you're in the mood for the Delilah has you covered! Keep the side bolster pillows for added glam or store them in a closet when you're in need of extra seating! Showcased in our luxurious Velvet Microfiber fabric, the Delilah is ready to be seen as the new statement piece in your home! Features Custom made in Los Angeles, CA (made in USA) Eco-friendly construction Solid wood frame Cleanable and breathable hypoallergenic fabrics Reversible and flippable detached cushioning Zippered, removable back cushion covers for easy cleaning Seat cushions are 2.0 density foam offering a cozy yet supportive sit / no flame retardants added Lifetime guarantee on frame and workmanship Shipping Apt2B offers free delivery on every order! Production Each piece is expertly handmade to order in Los Angeles, CA and is now being built in 6-8 weeks before shipping out to you! Orders are being produced on a first come/first serve basis so order now to reserve your place in line. View More