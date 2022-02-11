Madewell

Delicate Collection Demi-fine 14k Gold-filled Large Hoop Earrings

$45.00

Product Details Hide The pieces in our Delicate Collection are future keepsakes meant to be layered and worn every single day (think of them as your jewelry BFFs). At nearly two inches, these delicate 14k gold-filled hoop earrings are perfect for wearing with anything and everything. The ultimate skinny legend. 1/2" x 1/2". 14k gold-filled wire. Nickel-safe. Clean your jewelry after each wearing with a soft cloth. Import. Madewell.com only. ND427