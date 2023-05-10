H&M x Mugler

Mugler H&M. Crop jacket in denim with gentle stretch and the signature stretch jersey panel at waist in a contrasting color for a flattering, corset-like effect. Collar, snap fasteners at front, and chest pockets with flap and metal button. Padded yoke for a bold silhouette with prominent shoulders, extra-long sleeves, and buttons at cuffs. Appliqué with designer's logo at back of waist. Buttons engraved with designer’s logo. Composition Cotton 72%, Elastomultiester 28%