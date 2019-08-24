Glisten up with an irresistible, limited-edition trio of cult-favorite Lip Gloss formula steeped in sultry shine. Lush. Longwearing. Fully-loaded luster.
SHADES:
BIG TROUBLE (Shimmering caramel)
BITE (Shimmering burnt copper)
NOISE (Crème bordeaux)
THE NARS HOLIDAY 2018 COLLECTION. All attitude. No limits. Uncover your inner rebel with a covetable collection inspired by the iconic punk fashion of the 1970s. Stud your style with daring shimmer and shine; spike it with explicitly bold shades for a look that’s authentic. Irreverent. Always relevant.